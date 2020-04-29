Fatal wreck shuts down I-485

A deadly accident involving cars and a tractor trailer shut down parts of I-485 by Mount Holly Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews including Medic responded close to the Mount Holly exit ramp. Medivac was also on the scene and one patient was airlifted. It is unclear at this time if that was the patient who died.

Another patient was seen being freed from a vehicle.

The accident involved an overturned tractor trailer on 485 between Brookshire and I-85 at exit 12.

It is unlcear at this time what caused the accident.

We will have more information on this as it comes into the Fox 46 newsroom.