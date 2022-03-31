CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal shooting that occurred in northeast Charlotte in January has been declared justified and no charges will be filed in the case, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. January 31, 2022, in the 1500 block of Ivy Meadow Drive.

CMPD said as officers arrived at the scene, they found Lemuel Joseph Gipson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Atrium Health – Main hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Thursday, March 31, detectives with CMPD officially classified this case as a justified homicide.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD’s Homicide Unit and concurred with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.