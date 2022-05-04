MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal crash shut down the I-485 Outer Loop on Wednesday for hours between Mint Hill and Harrisburg, according to NCDOT.

The deadly accident happened at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, on I-485, near Harrisburg Road. Multiple reports indicate the wreck involved a motorcycle and tractor-trailer.

The area was closed near Exit 39 – Harrisburg Road, NCDOT said.

The expected impact on traffic was high. The area reopened before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of this fatal crash remains under investigation by NC State Highway Patrol.