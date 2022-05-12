CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal accident has shut down the Interstate-485 Inner Loop at Oakdale Road in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic and the Charlotte Fire Department.

The deadly crash happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday, May 12, along I-485 at mile marker 18.2.

Traffic Advisory; MVC at I-485 inner at Oakdale Rd; all lanes of traffic stopped momentarily; expect significant delays in the area; see alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Vymn08bacd — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 12, 2022

Charlotte Fire said all lanes of traffic have been stopped and to expect significant delays in the area.

Medic tells Queen City News one person was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash and another person was rushed to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

NCDOT reports the area will be closed until around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.