Fatal crash closes portion of road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A deadly crash has closed a portion of a road in east Charlotte Thursday morning, according to CMPD.

The fatal accident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday, June 25. Both lanes of Harrisburg Road at Starnes Randall Road are closed while CMPD’s Major Crash Unit conducts an investigation.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

