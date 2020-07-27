Tractor-trailer pins car on E. Woodlawn, killing 23-year-old driver

A deadly car accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car in the Westover area is being investigated by detectives.

Officers responded to a wreck on Saturday near 1000 E. Woodlawn Road around 1 p.m.

A tractor-trailer and a car collided. The driver of the car, Annalisa Randazzo, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed that when Randazzo was turning left on Scaleybark from a straight lane of travel, she was struck on the passenger side and pushed into a utility pole and crosswalk signal. Failure to yield the right of way by Randazzo is being considered as a contributing factor, the police report indicated.

Speed and impairment are not suspected.

DWI Task Force and CSI were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

