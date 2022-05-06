CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What looks like a combination of ping-pong, tennis, and badminton, is now the fastest growing sport in the U.S.

“When the pandemic came, I wanted to do something to get me out of the house that’s what got me into pickleball,” amateur pickleball athlete Carol Wright said.

Wright is one of hundreds of amateur players competing in the PPA Tour in South Charlotte.

It’s the tour’s first ever appearance in North Carolina and took some work converting the tennis facility at Lifetime Athletic fitness center into a pickleball arena.

“Came in on Sunday night, painted the courts over, brought in staging, seating, pickleball store and then converted all of the tennis courts into pickleball courts,” PPA Tour president Bryce Morgan said.

While there is no official space for the sport in Charlotte, there soon will be. A new pickleball and entertainment hub is set to open in Lower South End by early next year.

“The sport is just growing, its going crazy so we love these new developments that pop up and have hard pickleball courts where these amateur tournaments can take place, it’s just a fun time for all,” Morgan said.

Alongside the amateurs are some of the world’s most impressive pickleball athletes.

“I love competing, I like being loud on the court. You always are a little bit nervous because you want to win,” pro athlete Yana Grechkina said. “Pickleball at first for me was a weird sport, because I am a former tennis player, but when COVID hit, there was nothing really to do. Our tennis season was canceled. School was online, everyone was at home. When pickleball showed up my friend started dragging me to play more and more and I got hooked.”

The tournament wraps up on Sunday, May 8.