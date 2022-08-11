CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As fans of Carowinds have grown over the years, so has the amusement park.

“I’ve been coming here for 15 years now,” Butch Bennett said.

For 49 years, attractions and themes have come and gone. On August 1, the park permanently closed five rides.

On Thursday, customers watched as construction crews tore down the remnants of rides like the Yo-Yo and Southern Star.

“Carowinds has some classic rides, so seeing those go away was heartbreaking, but seeing these new rides come in and invigorate the whole area, it’s exciting times to see it happen out here for Carowinds,” long-time customer Richard Rock said.

To celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary, they’re unveiling a new theme in the Crossroads area of the park.

The new Aeronautical Landing will feature six new attractions that tribute Carolina’s aviation history.

Renderings given to Queen City News identified the new rides as Air Racer, Air Walker, Gear Spin, Gyro Force, and Hover and Dodge.

Gyro Force (Photo courtesy of Carowinds, Ashlyn Hunter)

Gear Spin (Photo courtesy of Carowinds, Ashlyn Hunter)

Air Racer (Photo courtesy of Carowinds, Ashlyn Hunter)

Air Walker (Photo courtesy of Carowinds, Ashlyn Hunter)

“I think the thing that excites me the most about the future of Carowinds is as a company. Cedar Fair is leaning into the story as we design new lands and new attractions,” Director of Creative Development Ken Parks said. “And so, at Carowinds, we are going back to the original themed story of what that park is and was, which is a celebration of the Carolinas.”

“This is the area for, you know, the birth of flight, and Carowinds likes to… well, we are right next to After Burn also, so yeah, I was hoping it would be airplane themed, and it looks to be,” Bennett said.

The park said the Aeronautical Landing would be completed by next year.