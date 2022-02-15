Live: Family of slain CATS bus driver expected to speak during Charlotte Police brief

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a slain CATS bus operator is expected to speak publicly during a news conference being conducted by Charlotte Police.

The event will take place virtually on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

41-year-old Ethan Rivera was tragically shot and killed by a suspect who is still on the loose in what CMPD described as a road rage incident Friday night in Uptown.

Rivera was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Rivera’s family and friends call him a loving father who was devoted to his job. CATS said he started in the department just last year.

CMPD has yet to release surveillance video or give a description of a suspect.