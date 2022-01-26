Family Business: Charlotte book dealer moves to new location after 22-year run

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I’ve been doing this for 22 years, there’s no way I want to give it up,” said Lee Rathers.

Row by row.

Box by box.

And one section at a time, Lee and her dad, Richard are surrounded by the thousands of books they’re building shelves for.

“Then we were given a letter saying we had to leave,” remembered Lee.

Buying and selling new and used books is a family business. Her dad started Book Buyers in Plaza Midwood 22 years ago and Lee said, she never thought of working anywhere else. It’s not just because she gets to work with her dad, but also because bookstores are becoming a thing of the past.

“There aren’t a lot left in Charlotte,” said Lee.

She said, in December, they were told they had to leave their storefront of 22 years in Plaza Midwood. Rent was going up too fast and new development was coming in.

Lee said, she knows it’s just business, but it still felt personal.

“Obviously it wasn’t personal, just business, but then at the same time like, we’d been there. We’ve been there for 22 years. TO have it not be personal, it’s kind of hard,” said Lee.

So, they packed up the 30,000 books and the shelves her dad made for the store and moved them to a new spot on Eastway Crossing. The two, along with volunteers, are trying to unpack and organize all the books to try to open by February.

“We’ll make it work, we’ll figure it out,” said Lee.

She said, opening and holding a book is an experience.

“Even through my mask, I can smell that old book smell,” said Lee. “Just trying to keep it nice and give them new life, just like we’re trying to give our shop new life at the bookstore.”

Just because times are changing, there’s also something about the past that’s worth saving.