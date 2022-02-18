Family and friends celebrate the life and legacy of Cheslie Kryst

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “At 30 years old, Cheslie would still sometimes sit on my lap just to give me a hug. She is forever my baby girl,” her mother April Simpkins.

Seated in a packed sanctuary, some of those closest to Cheslie Kryst celebrated her life publicly one last time.

Dressed in her favorite suit her beloved daughter picked out for her gave three calls to action.

“First take care of your mental health, I’ve been touched by all the stories you’ve shared with me of choosing to seek counseling. I’m proud of you. And second, you can either take out your phones now or you can do it sometime this evening but add this number to your contacts. 800-273-8255 for the first name when you put it in your phone type help and type suicide prevent hotline for the company,” Simpkins said.

And lastly, she asked that you honor Kryst by becoming an ally for a community that needs support, one that you don’t belong to or benefit from.

Kryst’s main platform was helping others, one way she did that was by supporting women through dress for success.

During the celebration of life, the executive director for Dress for Success announced a new initiative in honor of Kryst.

“We announce the establishment of the Cheslie Kryst Women’s Advancement Fund. Because Cheslie was engaged in our full spectrum of workforce development services from hire to retire the funds will be used to support the women we serve wherever they are in their employment journey because that’s what Cheslie did,” Kerry Barr O’Connor said.

Cheslie was also a lawyer and social justice advocate.

One man who benefitted from her help attended the memorial. He says Kryst was one of the four most extraordinary people he’d met, and he thanked her for everything she’d done for him.

Her alma mater Wake Forest Law School is honoring her legacy, establishing the Cheslie C. Kryst Diversity and Law Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Black, indigenous, or law student of color from the Carolinas.

To commemorate and further honor Cheslie, the South Carolina House of Representatives passed House Resolution 4926 to express sorrow upon her passing, to celebrate her life and achievement, and to extend the deepest sympathy to her family and many friends.