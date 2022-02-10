Families displaced from South Charlotte condos still waiting to come home 18 months after fire

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ten families displaced by a large condominium fire on Hedgemore Drive near the Park Road Shopping Center back in August 2020 have still not been able to move back into their homes.

After 18 months, one homeowner says his insurance-provided living expenses have dried up long ago, and now he’s stuck paying his mortgage, HOA fees, and rent for his temporary housing situation.

“We’re just ready for it all to be over,” said the homeowner, who didn’t want to be named.

According to hired contractor, Trae Ely with Southern Restoration and Construction, the bulk of the delays came on the front end. According to Mecklenburg County records, the building permits for the project were not issued until March 23, 2021, seven months after the fire.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“The county was doing its job. The process is there for a reason. It’s just frustrating as someone who just wants to get in there and rebuild,” said Ely.

According to Ely, before the county could award a building permit, they required an architect to come assist on the project.

Because the building was constructed in the early 1960’s, it did not meet many of the county’s current code requirements. Ely also says part of the building is in a FEMA flood zone, which caused additional red tape that took weeks to work through.

Even after the county awarded the building permit, delays continued to hold up the renovation. Supply chain issues, labor shortages, and even Colonial Pipeline’s shutdown in May caused further issues in moving forward with the project.

“Everything involved with this claim seemed like we kept multiplying how many days it was going to take, and the harder we worked, the more we uncovered,” said Ely.

Ely says he predicted the project would take 9-11 months to complete once he was awarded his permit. He is still within that threshold. Emails sent to homeowners show the most recent estimate on a finish date is March 18.

Month after month and delay after delay, the homeowners say they are truly the ones suffering, 18 months later.

“I’m about to move into my fourth different temporary living location. It just feels like I’m couch surfing. Going from couch to couch,” said the homeowner.