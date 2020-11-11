Exclusive: CMPD Chief frustrated, community heartbroken as homicides reach highest number in decades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings says he’s heartbroken that young people are dying as Charlotte reaches its highest number of murders in decades.

“You see the pain of the families that are involved and it’s just heartbreaking to see these lives taken way too soon,” Chief Jennings said.

Jennings says he’s frustrated that so many young people have been caught in the crossfire as the city has reached the highest number of murders since 1993.

“A lot of these homicides are occurring because people are quick to solve their disputes by pulling the trigger of a firearm and total disregard for human life,” he said.

The latest victim, Ruben Contreras, was just 16-years-old. The family described Ruben as a funny, outgoing kid.

“Humorous, prankster he’s a kid and every definition of what a kid is.”

Family and friends are left grieving, and the community is asking how to save the next teenager.

“I just don’t want this to happen to another child,” said Christina Hernandez, Ruben’s aunt.

He says the city is starting what’s called a Violence Interruption Program, where community members work to find out why violence is happening and intervene before tensions rise. The chief says police are in the fight too.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“We are looking more at where can we divert some of our attention from those less serious offenses that don’t necessarily prey on our community and focus more of that on the violent offenders that are preying on our community.”

Those families hurting say they are praying that other families won’t ever know their pain.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE