CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – February 11, 2022.

A shot fired at CATS driver Ethan Rivera started a spiral for the system.

“Certainly, a blow to all of us here at CATS,” said CEO John Lewis. “That was a very unfortunate situation of road rage which unfortunately has become more of a pattern in our society.”

Then in May, more shots were fired at a bus driver. Drivers demanded safer working conditions, which Lewis says is happening.

“They gave us areas where they were having concern,” added Lewis. “Certain routes that they wanted to see more security on. We’ll be bringing on a mobile bus security unit that will focus initially on those corridors, those locations that our bus operators told us.”

Lewis wouldn’t reveal the security measures when Queen City News asked if security would be on the bus, driving around, or a combination of both.

Even with added security, the system still needs workers to come in. Absenteeism he’s never seen in the seven years as CEO.

“Whether this is pandemic related or whether this is more related to their ongoing contract negotiations, that this is a strategic tactic from them is something they will have to answer.”

Contract negotiations are ongoing with the drivers’ union. Negotiations that include higher wages, and for CATS, Lewis says closing a loophole allows for so many unplanned absences.

He says then he can fill positions and full staff, a service that has left some riders stranded right now.

“I’ve got 74 unfilled positions,” he added. “And that has been the steady number for a number of months. As I’ve mentioned before, I’ve never had a problem filling a bus operator positions.”

The question is will people get back on the bus when the system is fully staffed. Lewis says more people have been transitioning to rail service, but work still needs to be done on the bus system.

“If I snapped my fingers and every position was filled, and every operator came to work tomorrow. I’ve still got routes that are on 60-minute intervals,” Lewis said. “So, imagine you miss that bus and have to stand at that bus stop for 60 minutes before the next one comes; you’ll probably have a real strong opinion about the effectiveness of our transit system.”