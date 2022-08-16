CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In an exclusive interview, Sam Greiner, the West Charlotte High School football coach who was suspended and then reinstated, tells Queen City News that he’s glad to be back with the team.

The coach got emotional when he talked about the parent support and seeing his players after almost three weeks of being suspended with pay from coaching.

West Charlotte head football coach Sam Greiner can’t discuss why he was suspended.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools did not tell Queen City News the reason for the suspension either, but the district did confirm an investigation.

Sources tell Queen City News that Greiner’s suspension revolved around questions over player eligibility, which did not have anything to do with last year.

The Lions had to forfeit last season because of an ineligible player, and then just weeks before the first game, a new investigation this year prompted that suspension.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Greiner was fully reinstated Monday.

He says it was nice to have parents rallying behind him, even signing a petition to have him reinstated.

“It’s special to know people are supporting you, and my parents, it’s just special, it really was to know they love me and they support me; it shows why we coach,” said Greiner.

Queen City News’ Robin Kanady asked Greiner: “After the situation with last year, folks who still have questions about eligibility — what can you tell them to reassure them that you’re doing behind the scenes to make sure those players are eligible?”

“We’re following the rules to a tee,” he responded. “Things slip through that we don’t want to happen, but I promise you, if any of the leadership had anything to do with it, we would be gone because we would have known about it. We just don’t know about things, and things happen, and we’re going to follow the rules; if we messed up, that’s what the circumstances were, and so we’re going to move on from that.”

The West Charlotte Lions take on Butler High School, Greiner’s alma mater, Friday night for the start of the season.

West Charlotte and Myers Park High Schools had to forfeit their seasons last year because of ineligible players.