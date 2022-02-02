‘Everyone is in disbelief.’ Madison Park community blindsided by wastewater project storage news

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the kind of place where it’s easy to be silent.

“It’s so peaceful and quiet here,” said Angela Urbina.

“I just see a park, a green field and it’s just pretty to look at,” said Angela’s husband, Juan.

The two bought their home near Mockingbird Lane in 2019. They said they knew there was going to be a large city wastewater project next to their house.

“Everyone is in disbelief,” said Angela. “It’s a tragedy to everyone.”

But the real surprise came when the stakes were put in the ground all over the green space across from their home.

“The stakes have just been placed out here, you’ll see the stakes with the blue and white tape is actually where they’re proposing to put a fence up,” pointed out Angela.

Angela said the green space that so many love in the neighborhood may be getting destroyed. Charlotte Water may be using the area as a temporary construction storage site for the wastewater project.

“We knew that the project was in progress, the part that was a surprise was the three-year usage of the storage facility,” said Juan.

Angela said, three years is a long time to have a large construction project right next to her home.

She also pointed out, that the temporary storage site would permanently destroy trees that have been there for decades. Angela said, the crews only pointed out two trees that they’d try to save. “They’ve tagged them with orange flags to show that they’re rare trees,” said Angela.

There will be a meeting for neighbors at noon on Friday, February 4th at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Terrence Place. Angela said, she hopes that city officials will listen to the neighbors and not tear up the green space.

Queen City News reached out to Charlotte Water but hadn’t heard back as of 4:45 on February 2nd.