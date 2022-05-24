CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate that was erroneously released from the Mecklenburg County Jail has been found and returned to custody Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Quay Davis was released by mistake on May 9, 2022, after his court information was entered incorrectly and omitted a writ hold.

Deputies have been searching for Davis since they were notified of the error. MCSO additionally had the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service who located Davis in east Charlotte.

“MCSO has expended time and resources attempting to locate Davis after he was mistakenly released from our custody,” said Sheriff McFadden. “I’m so thankful for the collaboration and assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service to return Mr. Davis to custody.”

There is still an internal investigation regarding the release itself, however, the sheriff’s office says there are no further details at this time.