Epicentre businesses struggle amidst the pandemic

Some businesses are still struggling to bounce back from the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Epicentre in Uptown, which is normally a busy spot, has been quiet.

“It’s so quiet,” said Charlotte resident Dwayne Pierce. “It’s so dead. When I first moved here, there was always something going on,” he said.

The Epicentre’s website notes 13 places are closed are shut down because of COVID-19.

“It’s really surprising to see how empty it is on a daily basis,” said James Mack, owner of Epic Times Watches & Chains, which is located in the Epicentre.

Mack says his sales are down 80-90 percent. On top of that, he still hasn’t been able to open his doors after looters swept the jewelry store about two months ago.

“All of the support,” Mack said, “All of the people that’s pouring love and genuine concern into our situation has been overwhelming.”

The silver lining is crime is down overall at the Epicentre. Last July, CMPD says there were 26 reported incidents overall. This July, there were just three. Now, while some businesses close their doors for good, others are going to give it their best shot, and they’re hoping tourists and the Charlotte community show their support.

“We really need support,” Mack said. “We really need the help of this community to survive, and if we can survive, we may just come out of this situation bigger and better than ever.” Mack says he is finally reopening the doors to his jewelry store on August 10th.