CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On the corner of Monroe Road and Conference Drive, there’s a sculpture there to remind people of what makes the MoRA area so special.

The ‘Embrace’ sculpture already stands out, but what makes it special requires a closer look. Handmade, individual tiles — painted by students and members of the MoRA community.

All, are unique on their own and beautiful altogether.

“We love the neighborhood,” said Charlie White. “We love our neighbors, I would have to say our neighbors have been here as long as we have, if not longer.”

Charlie is fixing up the siding of his home of thirty years. His neighbor is doing work too. He said, it’s been easy to stay off of Monroe for decades, but he’s watched a lot of things change.

“A good example is our neighbor right across the street over here,” said Charlie. “They sold three years ago for an amount we never would have believed would sell for. But the value is going up.”

“Every month, you’ve got one or two business opening,” said Kathy Hill. “They might be small, or they might be bigger, but every time you look around you’ve got something new coming.”

Kathy Hill is chair of the Monroe Road Advocates, a community group that started a few years ago. Their goal was to take what was an overlooked 8 mile stretch of road and turn it into something special.

“We don’t want to be the next hot thing out there, we are trying to build a community of people that have each other’s backs,” said Kathy.

She said, growth is good but it’s also a double-edged sword. Part of their worry is that it will cause longtime residents to move out and they’ll lose what makes MoRA so unique.

“We’re going to fight for the people who are here,” said Kathy.

Kathy said, their group is making sure to talk with people living in the area as well as Charlotte city leaders. She said sustainable growth with affordable housing is an important part of the community.

“We get offers every day, phone calls, every day of someone wanting to buy our house,” said Charlie.

Charlie said, he’s been proud to live in the area for the last 30 years, but he might not stay here for the next 30.

“People are what makes a community,” said Charlie.

To learn more about MoRA, you can visit their website.