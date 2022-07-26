CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One beloved community restaurant and coffee shop is weeks, maybe days, from opening its doors. But there’s one important thing holding them back.

“This is the new reality of where we are in the world,” said Cory Duran.

There are plenty of ways to see things. Some see a problem and others see potential.

“Just to bring smiles wherever we can,“ said Duran.

For Duran, his whole vibe is about kindness and people.

“If I have any gifts, this is my gift, is to put people of walks of life in the same place and either with good food, good coffee, and just good vibes, that’s all we do,” said Duran.

So, it’s not surprising that he’s the owner of ‘The People’s Market’ in Elizabeth.

“It’s not an exaggeration that we would get 100s of messages a month,” said Cory, talking about the people who’d ask him about opening back up.

He used to own the same business in Dilworth, but they went out of business right before COVID. So, when the old ‘Earl’s Grocery’ closed in Elizabeth, he knew he had a chance to make a comeback.

“Now, we’re weeks away, potentially days away, but we’re close,” said Cory.

Close but they’re held back by one important thing. People.

“The pie is big enough for us to take care of our staff, and be a profitable business, that’s the goal always the goal,” said Duran.

He has fifteen open positions but can’t find the workers. He said they’re offering profit sharing, benefits, and fair wages but it’s just been hard to find people to apply.

“If we can help someone to understand that this can be a career, we want them to come here and talk to us,” said Cory.

After dealing with supply issues and covid challenges he’s ready for the last step.

“We get those filled, we are opening the doors,” said Cory.