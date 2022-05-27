CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A push for more cyclists across the city. Bike riders gathered in Elizabeth Friday night in hopes of raising awareness.

“A lot of intersections are dangerous and not easy to cross,” said Event Co-Organizer John Holmes, with the Charlotte Urbanist Activism Group.

Riders were pumping their tires and dinging their bike bells.

“We have bikes and pedestrians and scooters,” said Bicyclist Jack Miller. “All kinds of stuff in the city.”

Bike riders of all ages gathered to make a statement. They want drivers to be aware and share the road.

“A lot of people in the city don’t remember that cyclists and pedestrians have a right to be on the road,” said Holmes.

Around 100 bicyclists gathered in Elizabeth to advocate for more cyclists and pedestrians throughout the city.

“Just raising awareness of other modes of transportation,” said Miller. “Everybody deserves a safe way to get from point A to point B.”

“I think certain neighborhoods are biker friendly,” added Bicyclist Lee Sutton-Ramspeck. “But neighborhoods that are less affluent are definitely less biker friendly.”

The group rode seven miles in a loop through the city.

“We actually cross some of the deadliest pedestrian intersections whatsoever,” said Holmes. “So, we are highlighting hotspots, but also making sure we get everyone through the city as quickly as possible.”

The group’s goal is to make their voices heard that just because they’re on two wheels instead of four, doesn’t mean they can’t be on the road, too.

“The reality is, people try to run bicyclists off the road or off the crosswalk,” Holmes said. “If we really want to tackle this issue and say we are an equitable city, we need to start building more bicycle lane infrastructure– not just in the upper corner of Charlotte, but all other intersections as well.”