CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was determined to be impaired following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near the 3300 block of East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte.

Iyasu Gebrehawariat, 73, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

An initial investigation revealed Gebrehawariat was driving in a Honda east on E. Independence Blvd. when he struck the left side retaining wall and rotated to a final resting position in the left lane.

As he exited his vehicle to survey the damage that’s when Keith Duncan, 36, driving a Hyundai Sonata, struck Gebrehawariat and his vehicle, ultimately killing Gebrehawariat, CMPD said.

Duncan was transported to Atrium Health Center Main with serious injuries.

Over the course of the investigation it was determined that Duncan was speeding and was impaired by alcohol, officers said. Impairment is not suspected for the victim, however, toxicology results are pending.

Duncan will be served with an arrest warrant for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle upon his release from the hospital, CMPD said.