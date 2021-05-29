Eight guns and cocaine stash seized from 2 teens and a 22-year-old in E CLT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Eight guns and a cocaine stash were seized from two teens and a 22-year-old during a robbery arrest last week, CMPD said on Saturday.

Officials first began responding to calls regarding the thefts on May 20 near 5800 Cedars East Court where a victim told CMPD officers that they were robbed at gunpoint. One day later around midnight, officers responded to similar calls regarding a vehicle that was believed to be used in the initial theft. A vehicle pursuit began when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The chase ended on Reddman Road and the three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

Maurice Thompson, 22, and two teen juveniles ages 15 and 16 face multiple charges including robbery and possession of firearms by a minor. Thompson was connected to multiple other robberies and detectives are working to determine if the juveniles were involved with those incidents as well.

In all, eight firearms were seized as was an undetermined amount of cocaine, the police report indicated.