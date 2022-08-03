CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — City leaders gathered on Wednesday to commemorate the groundbreaking of a long-awaited redevelopment project at the former Eastland Mall site.

The new project will help bring commercial amenities, jobs, and housing to east Charlotte.

”This day has been a long time in the making and I am so excited that we are finally here, celebrating the beginning of this new phase for East Charlotte,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “This project will bring new and needed amenities for this community, job opportunities for residents, and build upon the already strong sense of civic pride that has been nurtured by the east Charlotte community.”

The City of Charlotte and the site’s master developer, Crosland Southeast, will transform 77 acres of vacant land into a mixed-use, neighborhood center, which will increase housing affordability and provide an economic spark for east Charlotte, officials said.

This new redevelopment will spur small business creation and provide high-quality open space for the community, the City of Charlotte said.

“The Community has waited a very long time for this day to finally come and we are honored to be a part of it,” Tim Sittema said, managing partner of Crosland Southeast. “We have much work yet to do, but it feels good to celebrate this significant milestone in the transformation of this important property in east Charlotte.”

The development will occur in three phases. Phase one, which is scheduled through 2024, will include:

155 homes including townhomes and single-family units

70-120 affordable units for seniors

280 multi-family units

17,500 square feet of commercial space (office/retail)

Open space

Infrastructure improvements for streets, rights-of-way, stormwater, water and sewer.

People living in the area are hoping this public-private partnership between the city and the developer will bring the area back to its heyday when Eastland Mall first opened in the 1970s.

The city bought the property in 2012 after the mall shut down. The mall was torn down the following year and in 2018, the city selected a master developer.

At one point, the site was going to be a film studio. Then Charlotte FC headquarters and a youth soccer academy. All of those efforts failed, most recently when Tepper Sports backed out.

Queen City News spoke with one 20-plus-year neighbor of the site who said the process has been frustrating but she’s hopeful there are better days ahead.

“As time went by nothing got done. It was depressing when they started working again on something, to be done, it was exciting and then we went with ups and downs,” Diana McLemore said.

Future phases will include an additional 145,000 square feet of office and retail space.