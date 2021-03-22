East Meck HS bus with students on board involved in traffic accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An East Mecklenburg High School bus was involved in a traffic accident on Monday, officials said.

Police responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. Monday near 7120 Covecreek Drive in northeast Charlotte.

An East Mecklenburg High School bus with two students on board was involved in an accident with another vehicle, district officials confirmed with FOX 46. No injuries were reported.

CMPD responded to the scene and confirmed there were no significant injuries.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

It is unclear at this time exactly what led to the accident. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.