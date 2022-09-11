CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vacant house fire in east Charlotte has been determined to be intentionally set, the Charlotte Fire Department announced on Sunday.

The fire happened late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

A total of 30 firefighters responded to the scene overnight and extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes.

Firefighters determined that the house fire was intentionally set on Sunday. The estimated damages are about $100,000.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 704-334-1600.