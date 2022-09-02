CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Queen City will celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of North Carolina’s oldest football rivalries on Saturday for the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The featured game between North Carolina A&T State University and North Carolina Central University kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Outside of the big game, there’s a handful of events to celebrate the big weekend!

Mad Miles Run Club – HBCU Run

FREE

  • It begins at 10 a.m. at Camp North End as part of the Around the Crown 10K expo
  • Open to all levels of fitness and running or walking activity

More Than Just a Game: 100 years of the Aggie-Eagle Football Rivalry

FREE

  • The event takes place at 11 a.m. at the Brooklyn Collective
  • This is a presentation about the history of the game

Duke’s Mayo Classic FanFest

TAILGATE

  • A classic tailgate, starting at 12 p.m., taking place at Romare Bearden Park
  • It will feature:
    • Live music
    • Food trucks
    • Tailgating activations
    • Alcohol
    • Vendor activations

5th Quarter

MUSIC

  • It takes place right after the game!
  • Schools’ marching bands go head-to-head at Bank of America Stadium for the ‘5th Quarter.’