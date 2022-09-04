CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An outage near Lake Wylie knocked out power to almost 5,000 customers on Sunday, Duke Energy said.

According to its website, the outage was expected to last until around 3 p.m. and said the outage was caused by equipment that had gone offline. It is unclear how exactly it ‘went offline.’ As of 2:30 p.m., the outage was down to 2,000 customers.

The outage was initially reported at 10:03 a.m. on Sunday.