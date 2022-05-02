CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Duke Energy is selling two of its properties in the Charlotte area and will be moving in uptown, according to Duke Energy Media Relations.

Divesting the properties will allow Duke Energy to consolidate office space in uptown, as they prepare to transition into their new HQ, the “Duke Energy Plaza.” Office space will be reduced from 2.5 million square feet to 1 million.

After months of interviewing bidders, two buyers have been selected for their South Church Street and South College Street locations.

Berlin-based Millennium Venture Capital (MVC) will purchase the 401 South College Street property.

MRP Realty, owner, operator, and developer based in Washington D.C., will purchase the 526 South Church Street property.

Plans for the properties

MVC

The company plans to become a mixed-use development. The property will include luxury apartments and a combination of office, hotel, and retail space.

MRP Realty

This company plans to convert a portion of the building into a loft-style residential unit and add a new apartment tower on top of the existing office structure.

In partnership with Asana Partners (a charlotte-based real estate company), MRP additionally plans to add 50,000 square feet of retail space featuring a collection of different culinary concepts and experiential retail.

Duke Energy expects to close on the sales in late 2022 and will remain in the South Church Street building until late 2023.