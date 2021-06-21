Duke Energy line worker in Charlotte shot in armed robbery on The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Duke Energy line worker is recovering after being shot during a robbery last week, officials confirmed with Fox 46 on Monday.

CMPD said officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:30 p.m. on Friday regarding an armed robbery near 4100 The Plaza in northeast Charlotte.

An initial investigation revealed two Hispanic males held the line worker, Matthew Darr, at gunpoint, shot him, and then took his iPhone 11 as well as tobacco products, the police report indicated. Duke energy confirmed Darr was an employee.

The victim was treated for serious injuries and then transported to Atrium Main.

CMPD is actively looking for the suspect and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-3600.