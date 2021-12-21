Drug dealers disguising pills with something much more deadly, Charlotte Police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD is issuing a warning to the community about a growing trend.

“This idea in the community that these overdose deaths are IV drug users, heroin users, but that is far from the truth,” said CMPD Lieutenant Sean Mitchell.

Drug dealers are replicating pills like Adderall, Valium, Xanax, and Oxycodone with something much more deadly.

“What people are purchasing on the streets is not what you think it is,” said Mary Ward, President at the Mcleod Addictive Disease Center.

Instead, people are unknowingly buying drugs that can instantly kill.

“Counterfeit prescription pills that are made to look like real pills, but actually have a high level of fentanyl,” said Lieutenant Mitchell. “That is what is driving a lot of our overdose deaths.”

This year, CMPD is on track to see a 5% increase in overdose deaths; they’re about to crack 200, and the calls for help are growing louder.

“Typically, law enforcement sees things before it’s picked up on the treatment side,” Ward said. “This is a case where we’re both being hit at the same time.”

Now, if you ask an officer for their business card, you’ll also get a direct link to someone who can help.

‘CMPD will have QR codes on the back of their business cards,” Mitchell said, “so what you can do when you see that is scan that with your phone and it will link you to resources like Mcleod.”