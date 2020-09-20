Driver who veered offroad and struck a tree dies, police say

CMPD says a driver who veered off the road this weekend and struck a tree has died.

Officers responded to calls regarding a single-vehicle accident near 200 Heathway Drive around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A truck was found off the road and in the woods and the driver, 43-year-old Alvaro Garcia, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed the pickup truck lost control and struck a large tree, and that excessive speed appears to be a factor.

DWI, and CSI were among the task forces that responded to the scene. Impairment tests are pending.

This remains an active investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android