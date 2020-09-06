Driver was going 90-100 mph in deadly West Blvd. crash, police say

CMPD says the driver accused of causing a three-car accident on West Blvd. that left a passenger dead on Saturday was doing 90-100 mph.

Officials responded to calls regarding a three-vehicle accident around 5 p.m. near 1500 West Blvd. All three occupants of a Lexus sedan were transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. The driver of a pickup was treated for minor injuries, and the driver of the third vehicle, a Toyota, did not sustain injuries. One of the passengers in the Lexus, 30-year-old Antonio Bennett, was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed the Toyota was attempting to make a left turn when it was struck by the Lexus, which was speeding at about 90-100 mph and then illegally crossed a double yellow centerline, the police report indicated. The speed limit was 35.

The Toyota slid out of control into oncoming traffic and struck the pickup truck.

Police say none of the occupants in the Lexus were wearing seat belts and impairment test results are pending. Shomari Pinkney, 29, was driving the Lexus and upon his release from the hospital will be served with warrants for his arrest. He faces multiple charges including manslaughter and driving with a revoked license.

This remains an active investigation.

