Driver killed in east Charlotte accident late Friday night

A driver suspected of speeding was killed after striking a median and going into oncoming traffic, CMPD said.

Officials responded to calls regarding a collision involving two cars around 10 p.m. Friday night near 5300 N. Sharon Amity Road.

Both drivers were injured and transported to the hospital and one of them 27-year-old Manuel Fuentes, was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed Fuentes struck a concrete median and crossed into oncoming traffic, and collided with another car. Fuentes, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle, the police report indicated.

Excessive speed is considered to be a factor and impairment tests on Fuentes are pending. Neither speed nor impairment is suspected of the other driver.

This remains an active investigation.

