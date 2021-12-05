Driver killed after being ejected from vehicle in NE Charlotte crash: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The driver of a vehicle in northeast Charlotte was killed after being ejected in a crash over the weekend, Charlotte Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2 p.m. Saturday near 7400 Grier Road in northeast Charlotte.

29-year-old Albert Bradford Jr. was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Bradford lost control of his vehicle, overcorrected, and struck a Chevy Silverado head-on, according to the police report. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his car.

The three occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

There are no mentions of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.