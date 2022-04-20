CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Authorities are searching for a vehicle that struck a second-grade student while at the bus stop Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms with QCN that the student who was hit is a second-grader with Mallard Creek Elementary School. They originally reported that it had been a fifth-grader.

Officials said the incident did not happen on school grounds and occurred at a local bus stop. The driver who struck the child fled the scene.

The student was transported to the hospital but district officials said later Wednesday that they were not injured.

QCN is working to confirm the exact location of the incident and a possible description of the suspect vehicle with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

A previous version of this article referenced the student as a fifth-grader. School officials later clarified that the student is in second grade.