Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after colliding with tractor-trailer, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A woman who sped away from an attempted traffic stop in Gaston County was killed in Charlotte after colliding with a tractor-trailer, Charlotte police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a tractor-trailer and an SUV shortly after midnight on Sunday near 9100 Wilkinson Boulevard.

The unidentified female driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed the SUV was fleeing a traffic stop that occurred in Gaston County and that excessive speed is believed to be a factor. The police report indicated the SUV travelled underneath the tractor-trailer before being ejected from the vehicle. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and impairment tests are pending. The driver of the tractor-trailer was screened and no impairment was found.

The DWI Task Force, CSI, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene. This remains an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES