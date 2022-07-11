CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver is facing impairment charges after fatally striking a woman who was walking in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, near 8500 Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Lizeth Quiroz-Nunez, 24, was found lying in the roadway suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, CMPD said.

An initial investigation revealed Quiroz-Nunez was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a Toyota sedan driven by Timothy McNeill, 25. The uninjured McNeill was speeding, impaired, and driving with a suspended license, according to the police report.

McNeill had stopped and remained on the scene, CMPD said.

McNeill faces multiple charges including marijuana possession and multiple driving-related charges.

A passenger in McNeill’s vehicle was injured and transported to Atrium Main with minor injuries. This remains an active investigation.