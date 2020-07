The driver of a vehicle near East Independence and Albemarle died in a single-vehicle crash after their car overturned and caught fire.

Charlotte police responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police were allowing in traffic in just two lanes while the investigation went on.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

