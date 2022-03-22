CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a U-Haul is facing multiple charges after her passenger died from his injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in west Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened at 5:46 p.m. Monday, March 21, in the 200 block of Alleghany Street on the property of Harding High School.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, as officers arrived at the scene, they found a 2012 GMC Savanna U-haul with heavy damage to the front and driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver, Tisha Waddell, was partially ejected from the U-Haul and sustained serious injuries in the crash. Her front passenger, Michael Stinson, was ejected from the vehicle and found lying in the grass when officers arrived and had sustained life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Both Waddell and Stinson were transported to the hospital for treatment. Stinson later died from his injuries sustained in the crash at the hospital, police said.

The initial investigation revealed Waddell was allegedly speeding west on Allegany Street, went left of center, and ran off the right side of the road, hitting two trees. She then went through a fence on the property of Harding High School where the U-Haul then struck two more trees before stopping, CMPD said.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in this case.

Waddell has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, and possessing an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a motor vehicle.

This remains an open and active investigation. Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, is asked to contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169 Ext#6.