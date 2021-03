CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Homer to the rescue? The Charlotte Knights’ dragon mascot was spotted Wednesday battling a small fire near Truist Field.

Homer was seen spraying down the flames with water alongside of Charlotte firefighters in a patch of grass.

“Charlotte Fire is always recruiting,” the Department said in a Tweet.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out for more information on what might have caused the fire.