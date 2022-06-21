CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Data shows that four in every ten Americans have some form of health care debt.

The issue is driving millions of families into bankruptcy, forcing them to empty savings accounts, and even forcing some out of their homes.

The debt problem is even worse here in the Tar Heel State than in most parts of the country.

One piece of legislation some lawmakers are hoping would help with this problem includes the “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act.”

It would require hospitals to offer financial assistance to patients based on their income.

The legislation would also limit the way large medical facilities and debt collectors could pursue unpaid medical bills.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Representative Ed Goodwin, would do several things to help provide relief to patients.

These include requiring hospitals to offer patients payment plans and capping annual out-of-pocket expenses for patients to $2,300.

The bill would also prohibit home foreclosures related to medical debt and require hospitals to provide free care to patients, depending on their household income.

“If you need surgery to save your heart, you get it,” said Michael Merenstein, who recently underwent a heart transplant. “You don’t have a choice. I didn’t ask for medical debt.”

Merenstein says hearing the words “heart transplant” came as a complete shock.

“I can’t tell you how horrifying it was when I heard I was going to have a transplant,” he said. “That’s like Frankenstein, it’s just unthinkable.”

On top of a terrifying diagnosis, like most patients undergoing any kind of medical treatment, money was just another stressor to think about.

“When someone is sick, it’s important that they focus on their health and their well-being and getting better,” said Merenstein. “And a lot of times, you’re more scared about the bills and the money and the debt– and that’s nuts to be terrified about money when your life is at stake.”

Merenstein says he’s actually one of the lucky ones, with an insurance company and an employer that both stuck behind him through it all. However, not everyone has that same benefit.

“I am one of the lucky ones,” he said. “And it’s still really hard.”

Michael is an advocate for making sure others receive the healthcare they need in an affordable way. He says the “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act” could be a real game-changer for North Carolinians.

“A bill like this, if it becomes law and it should, makes North Carolina a much more humane and loving state.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The bill would require hospitals to provide free care to patients whose household incomes are at or below 200% of the poverty level.

Several other states have passed similar laws in recent years.