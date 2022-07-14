CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From Uptown and NoDa, even as far as Pineville, people all around the Queen City were taken back by a strong natural gas smell earlier on Thursday.

Piedmont Natural Gas tells Queen City News that the leak happened on North Graham Street, but an exact address was not given. It spread into homes and businesses and had many wondering, what is that smell?

Though it smelled like natural gas, Charlotte Fire officials said on Thursday that it was actually a chemical called ‘Mercaptan.’ Mercaptan is added to natural gas to make it smell.

According to a release on Thursday afternoon, a company near Uptown accidentally released the chemical into the air. That, combined with a weather event called an inversion, made the smell stick around.

“Eggy? It was a mix of natural gas, but I don’t want to say sewage- but sewage, right? It was way, way stronger than a normal natural gas leak,” said Addi and Peter Spearman, who were walking to a coffee shop in NoDa.

The two said they called their gas company around 9:30 in the morning, when they first noticed the smell.

“(I thought) something is wrong, there’s a natural gas leak in the house,” said Addi.

It wasn’t just the Spearman’s who were taken back by the smell. Normally, the smell at ‘Reigning Donuts’ is good enough to keep anything at bay.

“Normally it smells like fresh donuts, fresh cake donuts,” said Sam Albritton. “This morning, it smelled like burning rubber.”

Albritton said the stink started to creep into their shop. At first, she wasn’t sure what was going on.

“I could just smell it all up and down the street, it was weird. It did not smell good,” said Albritton.

Down Davidson, over at Brooks’ Sandwich House, Lauren Thorp noticed something when she was prepping the food. But it was when her dad came in around 9 when it really started to smell.

“He was like, ‘I smell gas or something like that- there’s a gas leak out there,’” said Thorp.

Fortunately for both Thorp and Albritton, they are surrounded by smells much better than the one outside.

“As soon as you put bacon or burgers on there, it’s good to go,” laughed Thorp.