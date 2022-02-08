Do you live close to chemicals? How to find out

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s not over the river and through the woods, but Magnasco Lane in West Charlotte does have a small creek and a small tree line separating it from an industrial park.

And for many, they don’t realize what is on the other side.

“I didn’t know at all,” said Tamara Timbers, who has lived in the street for three years.

When Queen City News told her what exactly was there, she was taken aback. In that park is a business that, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, uses various substances, including lead, in the production of their products. It is all legal and permitted, but Timbers said she simply wasn’t aware she was walking distance from the facility.

“I don’t know why it’s not surprising, but it would explain a few things,” she said. “I always suspected there was always something back there.”

Timbers’ reaction is not unique. Several people in the neighborhood also said they weren’t aware of the business.

The business also reports levels of lead, chromium, manganese, and nickel above a certain threshold.

“Not knowing these things can have real-life consequences,” said Lisa Sorg with NC Policy Watch.

Sorg said she has been hearing from many people lately who aren’t aware they live close to places that could be potentially dangerous, even in Winston-Salem.

Sorg noted, however, that there are reasons for the Weaver Fertilizer Plant not to report the information publicly, partly due to federal law protecting such facilities housing ammonium nitrate because of worries of terrorism.

“Weaver did not have to have an air permit. They did not have to have a lot of the permits that need to be on the maps,” said Sorg.

Even though ammonium nitrate may not easily be found, other potentially dangerous substances do have to be reported.