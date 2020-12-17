DJ Moore to return for Panthers after missing week on COVID list

CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 28: DJ Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers breaks away from Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Carolina Panthers will get back one of their key offensive weapons on Saturday when they travel to Green Bay.

Wide receiver DJ Moore was activated from the COVID-19 list after missing last week’s game and head coach Matt Rhule says he will play this weekend.

“He’ll play,” Rhule said Wednesday. “He looked like he was ready to go today, so he’ll play.”

In the last game Moore played in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, he went down late in the game with what looked like a serious injury. Moore’s X-rays came back negative as he was diagnosed with an ankle sprain.

“His ankle is fine,” Rhule added. “He’s had starting on three weeks now to get himself going, so he’s fine.”

Moore is averaging 18.5 yards per catch and has 50 receptions for 924 yards in 12 games this year. He needs 76 more yards to have his second-straight 1,000 yard receiving season.

“Whether it’s just taking a shot, he’s been a guy who has just made plays for us,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said of Moore. “He’s a guy who is breaking tackles, he’s out there having fun. And you can tell when all three of those guys (Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel and Moore) are out there together, they are a dangerous trio.”

