CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nearly $500,000 mistake? Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is scrapping plans to use mandatory clear backpacks for local high school students.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the 46,000 clear backpacks the school system purchased for high school students were to be distributed on Tuesday.

CMS said this week’s distribution is no longer happening due to a warning label on the backpacks that the materials and/or chemicals used to make them are linked to cancer.

“Hello CMS families, in unloading clear backpacks for distribution at the two pilot schools, we discovered most backpacks contained a warning tag required by Proposition 65 for California residents. We immediately paused the rollout of this safety measure when it was revealed the majority of the inventory had the tag. In an abundance of caution, we will not proceed with clear backpack distribution until this matter is resolved,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in a letter to families this week.

CMS went on to say, “We are contacting the manufacturer and proceeding with reclaiming any backpacks that were provided to students in advance of school distribution. We continue to make informed decisions for the safety and well-being of CMS students.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has spent nearly $500,000 on these clear backpacks in an effort to combat school violence that broke out within multiple high schools over the past several months.

“This week, we will complete the installation of and training for the Evolv security scanners at all seven Phase I high schools. Our plans are focused on layers of actions and initiatives to protect our students and staff, including the ongoing community safety conversations, hiring of additional campus security associates, and the launch of the anonymous Say Something system,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.