Dispute leads to shots fired at car with children inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested for shooting into multiple occupied vehicles over a dispute with another person, Charlotte police say.

An off-duty police officer observed the shooting on WT Harris Blvd. around 5 p.m. on Monday.

An initial investigation revealed that Orlando Mickens Jr. had fired shots at an intended vehicle over an ongoing dispute. The vehicle shot at was occupied by two children ages two and five.

The front windshield of the officer’s unmarked vehicle was also shot into. A short time later Mickens was arrested.

Mickens faces multiple charges including discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.