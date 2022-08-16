CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Discovery Place Nature in Charlotte announced the passing of their beloved groundhog on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16.

The museum said Queen Charlotte died at the ripe old age of nine. Since 2014, she served as an ambassador of her species, DPN said.

They said she retired earlier this year from public life to enjoy her favorite fruits and nuts.

Groundhogs are the largest species in the squirrel family. They are skilled climbers and swimmers, which helps them to escape less-skilled predators.

In the wild, groundhogs can live up to six years with two or three being average. In captivity, groundhogs reportedly live up to 14 years.