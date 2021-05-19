New high-rise development planned in Dilworth neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Every day, Lindsey Banister and her dog can be found playing fetch in an open field at the intersection of East Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue.

“We are in the area, so he or I can walk or drive down and just run around and get some wiggles out,” Banister said.

She says it is a popular spot for dog owners and walkers, especially on weekends.

“There are other places with a dog park and whatnot, but typically you have to pay or be a member, or you have to be wary of other dogs which is great for him to be around but every now and then he just needs to be able to run,” Banister said.

Within a couple of years, Banister and others who use the park will have to find another spot in town.

Two New York City-based developers, including Spandrel Development Partners plan to build a 26-story tower and mid-rise building for residential use.

“We are very excited about the location,” the project’s co-developer and co-founder of Spandrel Development Partners Ian Levine said. “It’s kind of nestled between Uptown and South End, so you have all of the benefits of life, and work in Uptown. The access to great commuter access to both Uptown and through the Southend, and you have all of the lifestyle choices in the Southend as well.”

He says Charlotte was an ideal city to build in because of its growing workforce and lifestyle opportunities.

“We think it’s perfectly situated for residential development, and obviously Dilworth speaks for itself, and we worked hard to make sure that the program that we are designing will fit well within the community,” Levine said.

The development will consist of two buildings. The Overlook fronting East Morehead and The Enclave located behind it behind it are expected to have a total of 626 units.

Levine expects the buildings to be built by 2023-2024.

Banister says while she understands the area needs more housing, losing the neighborhood’s only field will be hard to watch.

“I know that is like the way of it with cities and what not, but that is kind of the appeal with Charlotte. You are supposed to get that home feel without the whole New York City sort of thing, not that New York City is bad, you just miss having these kinds of places where you can go,” Banister said.

A spokesperson for the City of Charlotte said no project plans have been submitted to the city.