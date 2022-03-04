CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dilworth may be known for the trees, but it’s also becoming known for construction all around the neighborhood. The whole area is part of a massive Charlotte Water project.

One part of the project is causing lots of frustrations for neighbors, but not in the way you may think.

The trees in Dilworth provide plenty of reasons to look up.

“It wasn’t there one day, the next day-boom,” said Liz Lewis.

But the other day, when Liz looked down, she couldn’t believe it.

”It was one of those where I came out and I stood still,” remembered Liz. “I was shocked. I was looking at what they had done, just like that.”

Stacked alongside the road and propped up against the trees at Latta Park in Dilworth were around a dozen large concrete pipes. The pipes had been placed between the trees and were leaning up against the trunks.

“They’re right up against the trees, the trunks. That is just so detrimental to the health of the tree,” said Liz. “You can damage the trunks and it also compresses the soil.”

Queen City News talked to neighbors all morning and early afternoon on Friday. Liz said they had a meeting with officials on Monday morning to talk about the problem. However, by 3 o’clock on Friday, construction crews had moved the blocks off the trees and put a fence around them.

“It’s the one nonpartisan issue,” said Liz. “Everybody loves trees right now.”

Liz said, she hopes this is a lesson to all construction crews across the Queen City to pay attention to where they’re putting equipment.

As of 4 o’clock on Friday, on a stretch of road near the park, there were still concrete pipes stacked up against the trees.

Queen City News reached out to the County, the Parks and Rec department, and CLT Water. They did respond and said they’d send us a statement.